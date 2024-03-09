Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,770 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average of $227.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

