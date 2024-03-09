MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,512.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,666.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,489.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

