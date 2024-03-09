Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $419.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.95 and its 200 day moving average is $291.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,668,496. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

