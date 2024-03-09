Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 25,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $405.65 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.95 and a 200 day moving average of $291.57.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
