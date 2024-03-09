MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered shares of MediaValet from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.71 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

