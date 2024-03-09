MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director John Carter Risley Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total transaction of C$1,500,660.00.
John Carter Risley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 12th, John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of MDA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00.
MDA Stock Up 1.7 %
MDA stock opened at C$14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. MDA Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MDA
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
