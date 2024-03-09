McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 3,748,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,240. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

