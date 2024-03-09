McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 86,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

