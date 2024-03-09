McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $44,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,319,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

