McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,741,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 217,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

