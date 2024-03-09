McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

