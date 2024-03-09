McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 104 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.