Matthew A. Getz Sells 1,157 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $21,659.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artivion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

