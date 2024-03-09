Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

