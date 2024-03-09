Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $159.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

VAC opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $154.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

