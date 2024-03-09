Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

VAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. 367,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,812. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

