Markus Gloeckler Sells 679 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

