Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.72

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.72 and last traded at $260.79, with a volume of 127732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

