Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

