Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

