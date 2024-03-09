Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 197.0% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

