Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,739.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.95. 1,503,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

