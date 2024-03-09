Lorrie F. Asker Sells 1,921 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

