LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.9 %

LMP opened at GBX 194.30 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.38.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

