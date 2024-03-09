Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 155.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

