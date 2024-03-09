Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $432.90. 763,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.