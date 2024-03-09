Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$150.00 and last traded at C$149.66, with a volume of 574428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$135.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,014,322.76. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $6,559,713. 54.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

