LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $318,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.42 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

