Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $11.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAAC stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $804.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

