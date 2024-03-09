Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. 2,469,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $324.11 and a 52-week high of $467.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

