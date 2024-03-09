Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

