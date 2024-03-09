Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 163.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Lennar stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $166.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.