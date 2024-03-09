Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.51 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

