L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.60. 870,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,811. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

