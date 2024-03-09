Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.37

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 2207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.