Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

