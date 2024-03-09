Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Down to $26.66

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.66, but opened at $24.33. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 87,637 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 149,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

