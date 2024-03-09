Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7,637.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $525.56 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $548.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.