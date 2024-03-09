Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

