Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 746.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

