Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$33.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.58. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.98 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8835386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.