Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 24,627 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.58. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Graham Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

