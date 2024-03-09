Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Down 1.0 %

RPM opened at $117.36 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

