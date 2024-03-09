Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Macy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of M stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

