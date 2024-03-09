Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

