Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,130 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of ONTO opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

