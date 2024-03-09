KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of KE worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

