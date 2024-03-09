KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

