Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.36

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 370902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

