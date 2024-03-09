Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Posts Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $38.75 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

